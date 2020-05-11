Kathleen H. of Jefferson City recently uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Queen of Hearts” Scratchers ticket. She purchased her ticket at Casey’s General Store, 5795 Osage Beach Parkway, in Osage Beach.

“Queen of Hearts” is a $5 game with more than $11.3 million in remaining prizes, including another $100,000 top prize and three $20,000 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players in Camden County won more than $6.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $738,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $979,000 went to educational programs in the county. To see a list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.