A Versailles woman and a Barnett man were transported to Lake Regional Hospital Thursday evening by Mid Missouri Ambulance after being involved in an accident where a vehicle struck a tree.

A Versailles woman and a Barnett man were transported to Lake Regional Hospital Thursday evening by Mid Missouri Ambulance after being involved in an accident where a vehicle struck a tree.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place on Golden Beach Road west of Highway W in Morgan County when 17-year-old driver Austin Burke of Versailles failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway at an excessive raid of speed in the rain. Burke lost control of the Ford Mustang, which traveled off the roadway and proceeded to strike a ditch and a tree.

Michelle Nolan, a 33-year-old from Versailles, and Terence Robertson, a 28-year-old from Barnett, were the passengers in the vehicle who were reported to have injuries. Nolan was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional, Robertson was reported to have moderate injuries and Burke was reported to have no injuries. All three occupants in the vehicle were reported to be wearing safety devices.

The Ford Mustang was listed as having moderate damage and was towed from the scene.