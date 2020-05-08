A Versailles man received minor injuries from a collision on Missouri 135 in Morgan County on Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place at Peter Pan Road where 78-year-old Edward Coleman of Versailles attempted to cross Missouri 135 from a private driveway with his Buick Roadmaster and was struck by 25-year-old Jessica Reed of Versailles in her Ford Expedition.

Coleman, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was transported from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City and Reed was not reported to have any injuries.

The expedition Reed was driving had extensive damage, but was able to be driven from the scene, and the Buick Roadmaster was towed away. The Gravois Fire Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the incident.