The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the Morgan County Adult Detention Center. The patient is an inmate who was booked into the facility on May 6, 2020.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the Morgan County Adult Detention Center. The patient is an inmate who was booked into the facility on May 6, 2020. The office was notified May 7, 2020 of the positive test. The inmate is in isolation, and has not had any contact with the general population. Contact with Morgan County staff was very minimal The Sheriff's Department is working with the Morgan County Health Center to conduct an investigation to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. Precautionary measures have been taken with the staff. The operations of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will continue as normal to include answering all calls for service.