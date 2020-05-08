It is "game on" for Hot Summer Nights as we kick off a delayed season on Friday the 12th of June.

It is "game on" for Hot Summer Nights as we kick off a delayed season on Friday the 12th of June on the Historic Bagnell Dam Strip starting at 5pm and ending at 10pm with the exception of Oct. which will be in the afternoon; actually from 11am to 4pm. The old hours for Hot Summer Nights were from 6 to 11p. The theme for June is; "Hot Rods & Little Duce Coupes". Due to restrictions in place due to Covid-19 we ask everyone to practice social distancing that evening. We will not be bringing the entertainers for the kids for the first event of the season as we need to be cautious. The city of Lake Ozark has put hand sanitizer dispensers in various locations on the strip and everyone is urged to keep those hands clean and wear those masks too. July 10th will be "Cruisin' thru the Decades" and we follow that up with Aug 14 event "Corvette- America's Sports Car." On Sept 11, something totally different as Magic Dragon Street Meet National opens on the 11th and goes thru the 13. During the day on Sept. 11 Magic Dragon takes center stage till 5pm when Hot Summer Nights kicks off with "A Salute to our Military, Police, Firefighters & EM's as we remember 9/11" Also, planned for that night in conjunction with the Lake of the Ozarks Corvette Club will be a veterans parade as we salute our hero's. Tentatively we are moving the May event; "Invasion of the Rat Rods" to Sat. Oct the 17th from 11am to 4pm as it gets dark to soon to show off those great rides; cars, trucks and motorcycles that come to our great event later in the day. This is how things are planned for now for this great event and hopefully the Covid-19 threat will not interfere with our events as thousands of people come from all over for this event. After all; 'WE ARE THE LAKE!"