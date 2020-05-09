This summer, you are invited to play “Bootlegger’s Bequest”; a new Cave Escape Adventure at Stark Caverns! Friday and Saturday evenings, the cave becomes an escape room where you and your friends can try your luck to find the clues, solve the puzzles, and unlock the secrets to beat the clock and escape the cave.

This summer, you are invited to play “Bootlegger’s Bequest”; a new Cave Escape Adventure at Stark Caverns! Friday and Saturday evenings, the cave becomes an escape room where you and your friends can try your luck to find the clues, solve the puzzles, and unlock the secrets to beat the clock and escape the cave.

“Cave Escape has been a fan favorite for the past few years here at Stark Caverns,” says Operations Manager, Chaz Jesiolowski. “With this new storyline, we’re tapping into the history of the cave, which was used by moonshiners in the late 1800s. We want to give players a chance to really immerse themselves into the story which is what makes escape rooms so much fun.”

Escape rooms have grown in popularity over the past decade, but Stark Caverns is still unique as one of the only places to play inside an actual cave. Operational changes have been put in place this year amid current health concerns to create a safe playing environment for all guests.

“We’ve implemented preventative measures, including sanitizing the gameplay area and props between each session. Our employees will be wearing masks, and adhering to rigorous cleaning and health protocols.” Currently, each reservation time slot is limited to 8 guests, with the option to purchase the entire hour for your group exclusively.

Fun for all ages, Cave Escape is an exciting way to enjoy your time at Lake of the Ozarks. Perfect for family night, parties, getaway weekends, and a night out with friends. The history of Stark Caverns comes to life as you search for long-lost Grandpappy’s secret moonshine recipe inside the 60-minutes before the “revenuers” arrive. Get your tickets now at www.StarkCaverns.com.

About Stark Caverns: A show cave located outside of Eldon, MO, Stark Caverns invites visitors to come inside and enjoy the great outdoors! Take a journey through the ages as you explore amazing geological formations, Native American artifacts, and ancient bear beds. Stark Caverns is dedicated to preserving the geology and history of Missouri, with a focus on education and community.