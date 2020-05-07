A Camdenton woman received moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon when her vehicle traveled off Route D just north of Spencer Creek Road in Camden County.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place when one of the wheels from the Nissan Murano reportedly began to wobble which caused 40-year-old Kiley Barry to lose control of her vehicle. The Nissan Murano, heading northbound, traveled off the right side of the road and down an embankment where it struck a telephone box and tree before overturning. Barry, who was reported to be wearing a safety device, was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat her injuries.

The vehicle was reported as totaled and was towed from the scene.