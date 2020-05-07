In an effort to assist the community to stay safe and stay healthy, Camden County will be distributing face masks and hand sanitizer.

In an effort to assist the community to stay safe and stay healthy, Camden County will be distributing face masks and hand sanitizer (please bring your own containers) to all restaurant workers, hair stylists, nail techs, barbers, tattoo artists, and any other residents who work with the public and feel the need for protection.

Distribution will be at the Camden County Health Department, 1976 North Business Rt. 5 (two miles north of the square) in Camdenton, MO. It will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 8, 2020 until 5 P.M. or until gone.