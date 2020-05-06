Upon making contact, the driver provided deputies with a false identification. During the investigation, deputies learned the driver had active warrants out of Pulaski County and was suspended. Further investigation revealed the discovery of suspected Ecstasy pills, digital scales, currency, a quantity of marijuana and two handguns.

On 05/05/20, deputies were in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon making contact, the driver provided deputies with a false identification. During the investigation, deputies learned the driver had active warrants out of Pulaski County and was suspended. Further investigation revealed the discovery of suspected Ecstasy pills, digital scales, currency, a quantity of marijuana and two handguns.

Mario McFadden age 25 of St. Louis was charged with one count Felony Deliver a Controlled Substance with a $75,000.00 surety bond.

Verndemico M Polk Jr. age 24 of St. Louis was charged with two counts Deliver a Controlled substance with a bond of $75,000.00 and also had two outstanding warrants from Pulaski County for traffic offenses.