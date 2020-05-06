The Miller County Health Center and Morgan County Health Center have released their guidances for various types of businesses and social gatherings.

The Miller County Health Center and Morgan County Health Center have released their guidances for various types of businesses and social gatherings as Missouri's statewide stay-at-home-order was lifted on Monday, May 4.

The guidances cover childcare, healthcare, food establishments, salons, churches and even recommendations for families and cleaning practices for confirmed cases. Follow the links below to see the guidances in your county:

MILLER COUNTY

http://millercountyhealth.com/covid-19?fbclid=IwAR00o07ZpFwJFr_rlX2Mb6I6EuFLabU9npdlhr3GFzDuo0i7gx7wV7U0KH0

MORGAN COUNTY

http://www.morgancountyhealthcenter.com/latest-news-state-and-local-orders/