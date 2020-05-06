After multiple past continuances, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the upcoming trial of a Camdenton man accused of the 2016 killing of a mother and daughter and setting fire to their home to burn the bodies.

Steven Endsley was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 4 in Laclede County. Court dates have now been moved to early fall. Docket entries indicate the latest delay is related to concerns stemming from COVID-19. The court also denied a request for a bond reduction. Endsley has been in custody since his arrest.

The most recent change has Endsley scheduled for trial beginning on Oct. 26. A pre-trial conference is set for Sept. 11, four years after the murders of Teresa A. Jackson and Danielle M. Smith. The case is being heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Camden County.

Endsley is charged with two counts of murder, armed criminal action, arson and burglary. He was arrested September 3, 2016 for the murder of Smith, 27, and Jackson, her 61-year-old mother,

The women and Endsley were neighbors in a trailer park just outside Camdenton. The mother and daughter had ongoing problems with Endsley who allegedly had an issue with Smith’s bisexual lifestyle.

Witness statements noted by investigators reported ongoing harassment by Endsley had escalated over time.

The bodies of Jackson and Smith were discovered in the remains of their burned-out trailer home on August 29, 2016. Both women were stabbed multiple times, and Jackson also had injuries consistent with strangulation.

Investigators were able to determine an accelerant had been used to set the trailer on fire with the woman inside.

The night before the women were found, Endsley allegedly texted Smith five times in a matter of minutes, saying things like “move” and “Haha popo is on my side...record all you want.” There was also a confrontation during the evening in which Endsley was allegedly shining a green light through the window of the women’s home, banging on the door and yelling for them to come outside. Jackson reportedly called a friend who reported their conversation about the incident.

Later in the evening, Endsley allegedly texted his son and told him to “bring shine,” which can be used as an accelerant.

In court documents, investigators noted two different areas of the mobile home showed signs of unidentified accelerants, one near each of the victims’ locations.

Security camera footage from locations near the trailer park showed two vehicles leaving the area around the time of the fire with one matching Endsley’s tan van and the other matching Smith’s car that was taken from the home and later found abandoned in Laclede County.

Endsley was located and arrested at his sister’s house outside of the lake area.