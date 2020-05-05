A Richland woman received minor injuries Tuesday morning after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle backing out of a private driveway.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place on Route D just north of Wood River Road in Miller County. A GMC 2500 being driven by 20-year-old Spencer Zeller of Kaiser was backing out of the driveway when it came into the path of a Ford Taurus being driven by 27-year-old Carli Imler. Imler's vehicle, traveling southbound, crossed the center of the roadway and made an exit to the left side of the road.

Imler was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Miller County EMS to treat her injuries. Both drivers were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Both vehicles were listed as having moderate damage. Zeller was able to drive his vehicle from the scene and Imler's vehicle was towed from the scene.