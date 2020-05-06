Chambers of commerce are chartered to support their local businesses. They represent a conglomerate of moms and pops, service businesses and large retailers. The focus is helping businesses not only to survive but also grow as integral parts of a cohesive community.

In these unprecedented times, the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce is taking that commitment to its membership by creating “An Economic Recovery Task Force.”

The relaxing of state-issued recommendations and guidelines May 4 will help ease the burden, the but the mission of the Economic Recovery Task Force remains:

To be a catalyst to creating and implementing a collaborative economic recovery strategy through strategic partnerships and deployment of public and private resources.

Trish Creach, Camdenton Area Chamber executive director, said she and the board of directors along with other community leaders and business owners are seeking innovative ways to address not only a process for beginning a recovery from being closed or diminished because of COVID-19 but a plan to sustain the process. The goal is to establish a collective recovery plan to restore the well-being and continuity of the economic base for not only the Camdenton Chamber businesses but the entire lake area.

According to the Recovery Task Force, the COVID-19 outbreak and response resulted in partial or complete business shutdowns, supply chain challenges, cash flow stress and workforce disruptions especially during a time of ramping up for the tourism season. This plan evolved to create a robust economic recovery and lessen the COVID-19 impact.

The goal to restore economic viability to impacted business sectors while building a sound resiliency plan for present and future crises.

“We want this to be a Lake-area plan, so we want others involved,” Creach explained. “It’s about communication and learning what others are doing to support our businesses.”

A phased approach to the recovery plan is proposed.

Urgent/Stabilization Phase

•Assess the impact on the businesses and economy

•Communicate updates, orders or critical information.

•Sharing information on local, state and federal resources for the business community.

•Identity business sectors especially those that have negatively been impacted.

•Develop inventory of supplies needed for businesses – those open now and reopening.

Recovery Phase

Develop a comprehensive team that represents the business sectors in the community including Camden County Health Department, Camden County, CPAs/Bankers, Human Resource personnel, SCORE, and industry sectors that have been impacted.

--Short Term (Present to 12 months)

▪ Marketing and Communication

▪ Small Business Assistance and Retention

▪ Workforce Assistance

•Back-to-Business Toolkit

•One-Page Basic Reopening Flyer

▪ Data collection

▪ Gap analysis – Businesses lost and identify businesses that are needed

--Long Term (One year to 18 months)

▪ Marketing and Communication

▪ Small Business Assistance and Retention ▪ Workforce Assistance

▪ Business diversification

▪ Entrepreneurship support

Resiliency Phase

•What worked and what did not in the time of crisis.

•Where investments are needed in the community to promote diversification and sustainability.

--Short Term (Present to 12 months)

•Marketing and Communication

•Lake of the Ozarks Area Collaborative Promotional Campaign

•"Get back to the Lake” package giveaway

•Second homeowner Facebook page

•Ribbon cutting around entire Lake area to reopen

•Small Business Assistance and Retention

•Recovery Resource Fair

•Educational workshops and webinars

•Deploy resources for reopening – cleaning supplies, masks, gloves

▪ Workforce Assistance

▪ Data collection

▪ Gap analysis – Businesses lost and identify businesses that are needed

--Long Term (One year to 18 months)

•Marketing and Communication

•Small Business Assistance and Retention – Establish business retention and expansion program Workforce Assistance

•Business diversification

•Entrepreneurship support