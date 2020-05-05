Guidelines to remain effective until May 31

The Camden County Health Department released its guidance for restaurants and bars that have reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recommended guidance went into effect on Monday, May 4, and will remain in place until May 31. The following is what the health department recommends:

-Monitor/screen all staff before each shift. Personnel showing signs of illness should not be permitted to work.

-People and businesses must practice social distancing. That means all tables, seats and people must be at least six feet apart. This includes ALL areas of the facility including, but not limited to, waiting areas, host stands, bathrooms, patios, docks, pools, etc.

-Communal seating areas cannot be offered to parties that are not connected and a single table must not consist of more than 10 people.

-Provide disposable or cleanable menus for guest use. Clean and sanitize or discard after each use.

-Hand sanitizer or sanitizer products will be readily available to guest and staff.

-Tables, chairs, booths, high chairs, stools and commonly touched areas will be cleaned and disinfected after every use.

-High touch point traffic areas such as doors, door handles, railings, counters, light switches, registers, POS systems, card trays/books, pens and common areas will be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

-No pre-set serviceware, condiments or other items will be placed on tables ahead of guests. Place settings, utensils and condiments will either be single use or wil be cleaned and sanitized after every use.

-All staff will wear gloves where required. Masks are not required, but are recommended by the CDC.

-Encourage increased handwashing.

-Regulate and monitor food options such as buffets, salad bars and topping bars more often. Change out utensils frequently and ensure there is social distancing at the buffet lines.

-Limit self serve coffee, tea or soda dispensers to single use cups only.

-Ensure that self-serve condiments, napkins and straws are single use.

-Encourage curbside service and delivery, but ensure that required social distancing standards and hand hygiene or glove usage are maintained during the pickup/delivery process.

SEARCHABLE MAP: Coronavirus death rates and cases for every US county: https://interactives.courier-journal.com/projects/cv19/map/

All coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.