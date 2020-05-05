Davis says the debt payment is appreciated greatly by the seniors, giving them one less things to worry about while all other aspects of their final year have been difficult. Though the anonymous donor will not be named, Davis says the district and its students appreciate it all the same.

In times of adversity, heroes can step forward to make the biggest difference. In the case of Eldon High School, an anonymous donor took the role of hero and paid off the lunch debts of all senior class students.

Superintendent Matt Davis confirmed the donation and says that Eldon is fortunate enough to receive many lunch debt donations throughout the years he’s been a part of the district.

“Our motto is Together We Rise and our community steps up on every occasion to help make a difference for our kids,” Davis said.

“These seniors have missed out on a lot and this small donation makes it a little better,” Davis said.

