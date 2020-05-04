The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in Eastern Jackson County, including the next four Thursdays at Bass Pro Shops.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), go to RedCrossBlood.org or use the Red Cross blood donor app.

The blood drives are scheduled for:

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lee's Summit Medical Center, 2100 S.E. Blue Parkway.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Journey Church International, 1601 S.W. Missouri 150, Lee’s Summit.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14 at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. May 17 at Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 South Missouri 7.

• 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at Beacon Heights Community of Christ, 19402 E. Holke Road, Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28 at Bass Pro Shops, 18001 Bass Pro Drive, Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 28 at the Three Trails branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 11401 E. 23rd St., Independence.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 at Bright Health, 777 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

The Community Blood Center also has a facility, open seven days a week, at 1124 S.W. U.S. 40 in Blue Springs, as well as other facilities in the metro area. Call 816-224-0728, or go to savealife.org.