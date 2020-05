“Full of mischief and lemon pie” is the quote on this photo that looks back into the album of Gertrude Elena Ford-Calton. Gertrude was born in Old Linn Creek and grew up there. She was the daughter of Dr.James Spencer Ford and Ida Eveline Parrish-Ford. She married Albert Weiver (Dick) Calton on September 22,1922. They moved to new Linn Creek in 1930.