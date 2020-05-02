The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Missouri school doors for nearly the last 12 weeks of the academic year and canceled May graduation ceremonies.

However, Randolph County public school administrators diligently have been making stringent efforts to provide some kind of commencement activity within the next couple of months. The ritual would provide some closure as well as recognize significant milestones achieved by their respective students as they advance to the next chapter of their lives.

Northeast R-IV School at Cairo plans to honor the 26 seniors from its Class of 2020 with a 2 p.m. graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 28 as part of the district's Senior Celebration Weekend reported Greg Taylor, principal.

Seniors will conduct their graduation practice at a time to be determined on June 25 followed by lunch held at Cairo Baptist Church. The school Prom dance will start 7 p.m. Friday, June 26 and 24 hours later a senior dinner and baccalaureate program will be held at the Cairo Christian Church.

“Right now, even if all those events happen we're unsure how they will look, especially graduation. Because we will likely require social distancing in our gymnasium in some way, there is the possibility that we may need to limit audience members to only family members,” Taylor said. “Hopefully this will not be the case. We will follow any guidelines that have been given by our county commissioners and by our governor.”

Taylor said in lieu of the pandemic, unlike previous graduation events Cairo's graduation ceremony will be shortened and a video presentation will not be shown. Doors to the public will open at 1 p.m. and school administrators are considering assigned seating for senior families.

Meanwhile, the school district's awards ceremonies will be announced through a YouTube video the week of May 11 that can be accessed on the district's webpage said Taylor. Included are awards for elementary, middle school and high school students. Senior awards and the announcement of scholarships awarded are scheduled to be shown May 12.

NOTE: Stories of Moberly, Westran of Huntsville and Higbee's graduation plans will publish in the coming days.