A 16-year-old teen from St. Louis received moderate injuries from a personal watercraft collision on Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident took place when a pair of 2019 sea doos were "operating in a careless and imprudent manner" and collided in Workman Hollow Cove on the 8-mile marker of the Osage Arm.

The unnamed 16-year-old was reported to have moderate injuries and was transported by Lake Ozark Fire and EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The driver of the other PWC, 17-year-old Alexander Rogers of Chesterfield, was not reported to have any injuries and both operators were reported to be wearing safety devices.

One sea doo was listed as having moderate damage and the other was reported to have extensive damage. Both PWCs were driven from the scene.