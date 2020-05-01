Camden County Deputy Bailey Denny had an unusual task on Thursday morning.

Observing a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed or in an erratic manner was likely not an unusual sight for the deputy, but it was doing so for good reason as the passenger of the vehicle was in active labor and about to deliver. Upon making a traffic stop, Denny and fellow Deputy Jason Sylvester soon found themselves in the middle of delivering a baby roadside.

"This is something unlike I have ever dealt with, but I am happy I could assist with bringing a new life to this world," Denny stated in a press release from the Sheriff's Office.