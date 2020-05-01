The Camden County Health Department was happy to announce there were no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the past week.

"Camden County, this is your victory. Your diligence and sacrifices have made this happen," the Health Department stated in a press release.

Since March 22, the county health department has reported a total of 35 cases of the coronavirus. According to the department, there are six active cases, 28 have recovered and one person has unfortunately died.

The health department did note that as the county moves forward towards reopening, it expects to see some increase in cases. However, this should not exactly be a cause for alarm.

"Our continued downward trajectory of cases over the past several weeks indicates we are as ready as we can be, and probably more ready than many counties, to move forward," the press release stated. "Please continue to follow social distancing rules as you are out and about."

The health department also issued some other guidelines to follow as well including staying at home and calling the doctor if you are sick, washing hands frequently with soap and water and using hand sanitizer when available, cleaning frequently touched surfaces often and continuing to wear a mask if you are comfortable doing so.

"Support our local businesses as much as possible, but if you don't feel safe, don't go until you do," the press release continued. "As always, please don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have questions or concerns."

The Camden County Health Department can be reached at 573-346-5479 ext. 204.

