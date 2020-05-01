In light of COVID-19, the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the Annual Cocktails and Caddies Golf Tournament for 2020.

"We are sad about having to cancel and it was not a decision we made lightly. I am truly humbled by the players, caddies, sponsors and venue that supported our decision and the enthusiasm they shared for participating once again next year," Lake Area Chamber Director K.C. Cloke stated.

