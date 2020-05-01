Co-Mo Connect announced its new Connect to Help campaign, a mission aimed at helping individuals and families in local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today Co-Mo Connect announced its new Connect to Help campaign, a mission aimed at helping individuals and families in local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of this campaign, Co-Mo Connect will donate $25 to local charities assisting those affected by the pandemic for each sign-up for Co-Mo Connect internet, TV and/or phone services in May.

Co-Mo will also give all new sign-ups in May $50 off their installation fee as a thank you for their help.

“Throughout our service area, the pandemic has resulted in economic difficulty for many individuals and families,” said Co-Mo CEO Aaron Bradshaw. “Local charities and organizations have been on the frontline helping those who have been impacted by the pandemic. These local charitable organizations have our genuine thanks and admiration for their tireless work in support of our community. The Connect to Help campaign is our way of assisting these local charitable organizations in helping people through a difficult time.”

Residential and commercial customers can sign-up for service online at Join.Co-Mo.net. For more information about this campaign, call Co-Mo Connect at 844-99-FIBER.