Felicia Boyster, Hannah Lipps, and Carol Patrick, district second grade reading team, have been named Camdenton School District Teachers of the Week. These teachers have collaborated from buildings across our district to provide meaningful and engaging lessons to our second grade students. By using technological tools, these teachers are working to ensure that our current second grader students will be as ready as they can be for third grade in the fall. Further, Hannah made an instructional video on how to use Loom to share with all teachers. This has made virtual teaching a bit more manageable. The Camdenton School District appreciates the amazing efforts and collaborative nature of these amazing teachers! Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.