The Camden County Library District branches will be open to the public once again on Monday, May 4, 2020. However, patrons and guests’ experiences and interactions with staff will be different than what we knew before March 2020.

The following procedures have been put in place to safeguard our patrons, guests, staff, and families to the best of our ability.

We have based our decisions on the guidelines provided by Governor Mike Parson, the Missouri State Library, the American Library Association, and Public Health Officials. These policies are to be followed until further notice.

Hours of Operation:

Camdenton: Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Climax Springs: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Macks Creek: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Osage Beach: Mondays – Fridays 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Stoutland: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunrise Beach: Mondays – Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The first hour of each day is reserved for those who are 60 years of age and/or have serious health issues.

Maximum Building Occupancy at One Time

Camdenton: 30 persons

Climax Springs: 5 persons

Macks Creek: 5 persons

Osage Beach: 15 persons

Stoutland: 5 persons

Sunrise Beach: 8 persons

Programming, Events, Summer Reading Challenge, and Meeting Rooms

All programming and events are canceled until further notice. This includes storytimes, craft time, or any of our daily/weekly/monthly regularly scheduled programs. We will continue with the summer reading challenge for both adults and children, but we will be using READSquared. All patrons will be required to log their own reading; staff WILL NOT be able to do the logging for you. We are hoping to schedule virtual events for all of our patrons to watch via Facebook, Zoom, or YouTube. As we develop those events, we will let everyone know times and how to connect.

The use of our meeting rooms has been suspended indefinitely.

New Rules for Visiting the Library

Patrons, upon entering the building, please use the hand sanitizing stations to sanitize your hands. These stations are located by the front doors of each building. All materials being returned need to be dropped off at the designated locations. Signs will be posted to let patrons know where these are located at each branch. Patrons are to maintain six feet (6) of distance with anyone who is not related to them, whether it is staff or other patrons. Upon entering the main library, patrons have twenty (20) minutes to browse, pick up materials, and check out. PLEASE, NO LOITERING OR SOCIALIZING! If you have an item on hold, all holds will be located centrally within Camdenton and Osage Beach Libraries. And will be labeled with the last 6-digits of your library card number. You may pick them up when you come into those locations. Please bring your library card with you each time you visit. Patrons may use the computers for business purposes only. Unfortunately, due to limited spacing, we must prohibit gaming on our computers. Those who are caught gaming will be asked to leave. While we won’t limit the amount of time each patron is allowed to use the computer, we do ask that you conclude your business as quickly as possible. We ask all patrons to use our self-checkout stations within the buildings that have those available. Staff will be available for help if needed; however, if you have questions that require a more in-depth answer (i.e., more than where a specific book is located or your library card number) those need to be submitted either via email to help@ccld.us or by calling our Help Line at (573) 346-3424.