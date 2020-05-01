Hoping to recapture the pre-season momentum that was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, lake area businesses are weighing their options, planning how to re-open as the statewide stay-at-home order expires.

Restaurants, hotels and lake area attractions that have been scaled back or closed altogether to meet the requirements of the statewide and local ordinances prohibiting large gatherings and mandating social distancing, are looking at options to be open and ready for business by Memorial Day, the traditional start to the season. What that season will look like and how they will navigate it, is the question.

The tourism industry has been especially hard hit. In response to the pandemic the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau launched a campaign aimed at promoting the Lake of the Ozarks after the pandemic. Now, as the reopening gets underway, CVB said the influx of second homeowners visiting the lake during the stay-at-home orders is likely to continue. Not all states, including those that border Missouri are reopening, making Lake of the Ozarks an even more attractive destination.

Tim Jacobsen, director of the CVB, said being an organization that represents multiple types of businesses with a wide variety of plans for reopening makes it hard to make overall comments, Jacobsen said the CVB is hearing about business planning on opening this weekend and others taking more time.

“There are still questions about the required guidelines to open specific types of businesses,” he said. “We know there has been an obvious influx of second homeowners and we should expect that to continue to increase. We hope people will be safe and cautious as they make decisions on when and how they plan to move forward with opening businesses and visiting businesses.”

Over the last week, the number of businesses that have announced reopening has grown significantly as has the anticipation for the summer season.

At Old Kinderhook that offers dining, lodging and other attractions, Director of Business Development Jasen Jones said calls are starting to pick up. Beginning in March, Jones said the resort took nothing but cancellations but this week the resort was blocking rooms for the weekend and is seeing an increase in the third party bookings.

“It appears we are beginning to see the lake at the end of the tunnel,” he said. The volleyball courts are open and the resort plans to launch their kayaks by mid-May.

Cautiously optimistic is how Chad Kautz, owner of Wicked Willie’s Sports Bar and Grill and Mexicali Blues in Osage Beach, could be described as May 4 approaches.

Wicked Willie’s will be open for business Monday morning and will observe regular business hours. But, like other restaurants and businesses, he will follow the mandates from the Missouri Department of Health – observing social distancing and gathering rules.

“We should be fine at 50 percent capacity,” Kautz explained.

That’s about the number he will have to observe based on State Department of Health occupancy regulations, at least through the end of the month.

The dining room will be set up using every other table to follow the six-foot distancing and 10-person-per-table rules announced Monday. In addition, employees will wear masks and will sanitize and re-sanitize tables and equipment as often as possible. Bottles of disinfectant will be placed around the restaurant for customer convenience. If staff members don’t feel comfortable with the situation, they will be allowed to go home.

Wicked Willie’s closed its doors completely a few weeks ago because of food quality concerns after attempting curbside and carryout service.

“Fresh quality food is of the utmost importance to us and it’s hard to provide that to our customers due to the complexity of our menu,” Kautz said.

He expects some limitations on the menu when he reopens Monday because of fresh food availability.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’ll do our best as always,” he said.

Wicked Willie’s will continue curbside service.

Mexicali Blues won’t open until Tuesday, May 5, to observe Cinco de Mayo. The same distancing and gathering rules will apply there as well.

Baxter’s Lakeside Grille, which is known for offering a panoramic view of the lake to guests while they dine, is doing a phased opening in conjunction with Gov. Parson’s plan. Phase 1 is not a complete return to business as usual but will allow the restaurant to “carefully” welcome guests back.

Beginning May 5, Baxter’s will continue to offer curbside pickup and delivery during the transition of re-opening. At the same time, following the state mandates, Baxter’s will begin welcoming customers offering a limited capacity and a reduction in seating. Reservations are recommended.

In Lake Ozark, Summer USA owner Joe Page said he will reopen for regular business hours but will observe the back-to-work regulations as well. He encourages residents and visitors to come back to The Strip and enjoy what the retailers and restaurants have to offer – at the same time following the rules.

Likewise in Osage Beach, Country Crossroads will be open 7 days a week. Owner Selynn Barbour said customers will be offered free hand sanitizer as they enter and social distancing will be requested. Right now the store is open with a limited occupancy of 10 and the retail team is wearing gloves and masks.

The state guidelines require social distancing remains in place, occupancy guidelines and requires those who come in closer contact with others due to their jobs, take additional precautions to reduce the risks of spreading or contracting COVID-19.