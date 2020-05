A 54-year-old Macks Creek man was arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steven Haselton was charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and property damage in the first degree.

Haselton was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Camden County Jail.