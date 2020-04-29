Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance, LOWA, is pleased to announce completion of a major project at the Community Bridge (toll bridge).

Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance, LOWA, is pleased to announce completion of a major project at the Community Bridge (toll bridge). Since the inception of the bridge in 1995, we have observed significant soil erosion and sediment flowing into the Lake at that location, which has lost an estimated 60+ feet of shoreline in the last 25 years. The increasing amount, size, and speed of the boat traffic combined to worsen this situation over time. LOWA sought grant funds from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and in cooperation with the United States Environmental Protection Agency of Region 7, funds were provided under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act.

Water quality studies indicate the efficacy of using rip rap along unprotected shoreline. Rip Rap reduces the flow of soil and sediment, which is the number 1 source of pollution of our inland waterways. The plume of soil flowing into the lake at that location was easily observed by boaters and vehicle traffic alike. Demonstration sites such as this show how the use of Rip Rap improves and protects lake water quality. Our watershed management plan currently covers from the Dam to about the 18mm. Homeowners interested in LOWA’s cost-share program can check the website to see if they qualify for grant support. Several factors apply in addition to location.