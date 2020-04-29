Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce Matthew Schuman, MT, (ASCP), MBA, has been named Laboratory Services Manager, effective Monday, April 20.

In health care, the laboratory manager supervises the work of clinical lab technicians while being responsible for the staff, safety policies, budget, equipment and administrative responsibilities to ensure the lab operates safely and smoothly.

“I’m so excited to have Matt joining our team as lab manager with more than 26 years of experience in his field,” said Michael Dow, director of ancillary services at Lake Regional. “Matt will work closely with former manager Joanne Reed to ensure a seamless transition for the department before beginning her new role as laboratory supervisor.”

Schuman is relocating from Prairie Village, Kansas, where he served as the vice president of operations for a start-up veterinary reference lab. Previously, he held management positions at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City; Quest Diagnostics at the Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; Physicians Reference Lab in Overland Park, Kansas; and at the Clinical Reference Lab in Lenexa, Kansas. Schuman said he and his wife wanted to find a lake home now that their children are grown, so the Lake of the Ozarks is exactly what they were looking for. He said since his latest position was in a veterinary reference laboratory, serving companion animals such as dogs, cats, birds and more, he missed being in health care. He said it was similar to the average lab, just with “different” patients.

“This opportunity also gets me back into the ‘human’ lab world, which I missed and felt that I needed to get back into, to contribute to society,” Schuman said. “I love my dog, but I felt I needed to get back into health care.”

In his role at Lake Regional Laboratory Services, Schuman will oversee nearly 40 employees who perform 405,000 tests annually for the hospital and clinics.

