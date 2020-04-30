Beginning in May, phones will be ringing across the Camdenton School District as a comprehensive survey of patron opinion will begin.

School district officials say the survey of 300 households will provide insight into what residents think about the district’s strengths, challenges and priorities as the district develops its new 5-year strategic plan.

“This survey will give us an outstanding opportunity to hear from a cross-section of our patrons their opinions about our performance, and what our priorities should be for the future,” says Dr. Tim Hadfield. “We’ll hear from all geographic parts of the district, people of all different ages, and everyone from newcomers to long-term residents.”

The 10-minute phone survey was designed by ExcellenceK12, a Kansas City-based market research firm that has worked with school districts across the Midwest.

The calling will be done by Kansas City-based Market Research Associates, a firm that uses only locally based, professional researchers. Participants will be selected totally at random, and all responses will be kept completely confidential.

In general, calls will be placed between 7 and 9 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The caller ID may show “Market Research Associates” or it may simply show an 816 or 913 area code, because the company uses calling facilities in both Missouri and Kansas.

For those who are not contacted at random on the phone, an online version of the survey will be available on the district’s website.

The survey process will take about two weeks to complete, and the district is asking patrons to listen for their phones to ring.

“We really want to hear from you,” says Dr. Hadfield. “So, if you get a phone call on this survey, please participate, and please let us know what you think.”