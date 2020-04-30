Thompson says that he shares the concerns of parents regarding students that will not be able to participate in graduation. He says they plan to celebrate all students actively enlisted in the military and to honor the decision they've made.

Two weeks ago, lake area schools took turns announcing their rescheduled high school graduation dates amidst the COVD-19 pandemic. Ranging from Mid-June to Mid-July, Camdenton High School found themselves at the end of the line, setting their date for July 11. While many rejoiced that their students would be able to enjoy the ceremony, some issues were placed on the fact that military students would be deployed by the date and would consequently miss graduation.

Camdenton High School Principal Brett Thompson says the district was aware of the possibility that not all seniors would be able to attend due to prior commitments. In normal circumstances, he says they will set up graduation dates 15 months in advance to give proper time to base other plans around it. Unfortunately, the current pandemic made planning extremely difficult with such a small window of time to work with.

“Our current situation has certainly caused a less than ideal scenario for graduation and other end of year events,” Thompson said. “ That being said, our goal when we rescheduled was to select a date that will have the greatest possibility to occur. By selecting a date in July, we are hopeful that social distancing guidelines will be such that we are able to hold a graduation ceremony and recognize our graduates for their accomplishments.”

In order to recognize those students who will not be able to attend the new date, Thompson says they are discussing ways to give them some spotlight, even if they aren’t there in person. He says they also plan to broadcast the graduation ceremony live so that students and families not attending are able to view it.

Thompson says that he shares the concerns of parents regarding students that will not be able to participate in graduation. He says they plan to celebrate all students actively enlisted in the military and to honor the decision they’ve made.

“This is such an important event in students' lives, and we certainly wish we could have proceeded as originally planned,” Thompson said. “We have had numerous discussions regarding graduation, and given the uncertainty of the current situation, we believe this date gives us the best opportunity to still provide students with a graduation ceremony.”

Thompson says they are grateful for the patience and support of students and parents as they navigate these times. The district hopes to do their best to make up for the lost normality of the school year. Prom has also been scheduled for July 7 and they will be working to reschedule senior awards during that week as well.