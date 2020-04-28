Wicked Willie's will be open for business Monday morning and will observe regular business hours. But, like other restaurants and businesses, he will follow the mandates from the Missouri Department of Health – observing social distancing and gathering rules.

Cautiously optimistic is how Chad Kautz, owner of Wicked Willie’s Sports Bar and Grill and Mexicali Blues in Osage Beach, could be described as May 4 approaches.

Wicked Willie’s will be open for business Monday morning and will observe regular business hours. But, like other restaurants and businesses, he will follow the mandates from the Missouri Department of Health – observing social distancing and gathering rules.

“We should be fine at 50 percent capacity,” Kautz explained.

That’s about the number he will have to observe based on State Department of Health occupancy regulations, at least through the end of the month.

The dining room will be set up using every other table to follow the six-foot distancing and 10-person-per-table rules announced Monday. In addition, employees will wear masks and will sanitize and re-sanitize tables and equipment as often as possible. Bottles of disinfectant will be placed around the restaurant for customer convenience. If staff members don’t feel comfortable with the situation, they will be allowed to go home.

Wicked Willie’s closed its doors completely a few weeks ago because of food quality concerns after attempting curbside and carryout service.

“Fresh quality food is of the upmost important to us and it’s hard to provide that to our customers due to the complexity of our menu,” Kautz said.

He expects some limitations on the menu when he reopens Monday because of fresh food availability.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we’ll do our best as always,” he said.

Wicked Willie’s will continue curbside service.

Mexicali Blues won’t open until Tuesday, May 5, to observe Cinco de Mayo. The same distancing and gathering rules will apply there as well. The Mexican restaurant

In Lake Ozark, Summer USA owner Joe Page said he will reopen for regular business hours but will observe the back-to-work regulations as well. He encouragers residents and visitors to come back to The Strip and enjoy what the retailers and restaurants have to offer – at the same time following the rules.







