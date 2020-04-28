Carolyn Sue Griffith, the subject of an Endangered Silver Advisory issued on Tuesday afternoon in Osage Beach, was located safe in Camdenton Tuesday evening.

Carolyn Sue Griffith, the subject of an Endangered Silver Advisory issued on Tuesday afternoon in Osage Beach, was located safe in Camdenton Tuesday evening.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Griffith is a 77-year-old who has been medically diagnosed with dementia and walked away from her residence on Tuesday afternoon after an argument with her daughter.

Griffith's daughter observed her mother speaking with someone in a dark blue or dark green pickup truck, an unknown year or make, with a colored camper shell bearing an unknown state license plate that was last seen westbound on US 54 from Key Largo Road. When the truck pulled away, the daughter could not locate Griffith on US 54.

Anyone seeing the suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Osage Beach Police Department at 573-348-1701.