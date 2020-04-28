Since March, Lake Regional providers have significantly ramped up their use of telemedicine so that fewer patients need to come into the hospital or clinics to meet with their primary care provider or specialist.

Lake Regional Health System continues to respond to the changing conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Regional’s Emergency Department and clinics have remained fully open for patient visits. All facilities continue to screen patients for fever and symptoms as they enter. In addition, the clinics continue to segregate well and sick visits, with sanitation times in between. Lake Regional also is masking all patients as an additional precaution.



“We want to reassure our patients that we are taking all necessary precautions so that they can safely see their doctor,” said Dane Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System.



The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has cleared hospitals to begin performing time-sensitive, medically necessary outpatient procedures. Therefore, Lake Regional began performing certain outpatient procedures this week and will gradually increase volumes, as clinically appropriate.



“As always, patient safety is our top priority,” Henry said. “Surgeons will continue to determine the risk involved for patients and whether it is appropriate to move forward or to continue postponing their procedures. For example, patients previously scheduled one month ago might be harmed by waiting yet another month. Others could wait three months, but not more. The CMS has provided guidance our surgeons can use to tier their patients and determine the most appropriate next steps.”



Hospital visitation continues to be restricted. Individuals undergoing outpatient surgery may bring a driver. Other exceptions include pediatric and Family Birth Center patients (one visitor each) and end-of-life circumstances.



For more information about Lake Regional’s COVID-19 response, visit lakeregional.com/covid.