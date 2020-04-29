CFC Director Karen Mellody says the main purpose of CFC is to help those less fortunate, such as residents struggling with low income, the elderly, disabled and homeless, by providing them with necessities and from food from their food pantry.

During such difficult times, there is no shortage of need for assistance in one form or another. Whether it be physically, monetarily, spiritually or otherwise, we can all use a helping hand. The Community for Christ outreach center (CFC) aims to aid those needs during this time, and has done so for the lake area even outside of times during the pandemic.

CFC Director Karen Mellody says the main purpose of CFC is to help those less fortunate, such as residents struggling with low income, the elderly, disabled and homeless, by providing them with necessities and from food from their food pantry. CFC also provides aid for medicine, rent, billing for electricity and other utilities, clothing and household items. CFC does not receive any government funding and is supported by local churches, donations and a few grants.

“Our purpose and our mission statement are ‘Providing spiritual & physical assistance to those in need’,” Mellody said.

In 2019, CFC provided aid and food for well over 1000 families. Besides food, CFC also assisted families with aid for clothing, rent, propane, gasoline, RX, medical bills and water. So far in 2020, Mellody says they have helped over 500 families with the same needs.

The group is able to provide these necessities through proceeds from their thrift store, as well as donations from area churches. CFC is supported by the following churches: First Baptist Church, Kent Memorial Lutheran and Crossroads Assembly of God, Ozark Methodist Chapel, St. Patrick’s Catholic, Westlake Christian, First Baptist Church and Open-Door Christian Fellowship.

Even though the thrift store has been closed throughout much of the pandemic, Mellody says they plan to reopen once it is safe to do so. Currently CFC is not accepting clothing or household donations. Once the store is open again, all donations will be accepted.

Mellody says the store takes great pride in their offerings, and stocks a wide variety of items from household needs to both men’s and women’s clothing. Proceeds from the store go directly to their food bank and community assistance programs. The store is run by volunteers and anyone interested is welcome to call the center.

“We’d love to have more churches to build a relationship with,” Mellody said.

CFC operates within southern Morgan and Northern Camden County. Anyone interested in their services or to volunteer can call at 573-374-4425 or email at C.F.C.outreachcenter@gmail.com. If you are in need of food, pickup options are available as well as delivery.