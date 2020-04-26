Donna Sue Hart was born May 28, 1939 in Fairview, MO to Mose “Dub” and Louise (Haley) Hart. Donna entered into rest April 23, 2020 from complications from a lengthy illness. She was a 1957 graduate of Neosho High School, and after high school, worked for the telephone company before serving a short stint with the US Air Force. After her time with the Air Force, Donna moved to Jacksonville, FL where she worked as a florist; to Hot Springs, AR where she worked for Medlin Marine and Oaklawn Park; to Little Rock, AR where she worked with the city vehicles for the City Parks and Recreation Department; then returned to Neosho in 2000 after her retirement where she did seasonal work at Beck Floral. Donna was the first girl to play baseball in Neosho and could throw a baseball harder than any boy in Neosho. She loved flowers and tennis. Her classmates of the class of 1957 were of utmost importance to her and were always counted among her friends. Donna and her class were the first to paint Senior Hill, a tradition which continues to this day.

Donna is survived by her sister, Kay Owen of Joplin, MO; nephew, Tom Owen and wife, Kelli of Joplin; two great nephews, Mac and Jack Owen; her best friend and neighbor, Roy Mitchell; her caretaker, who is like family, Carla Hibdon; and numerous cousins.

A private family service will be held at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO with Dr. Jerry Seigel officiating. Interment will follow at Dice Cemetery, Fairview, MO. To honor Donna, contributions may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850. Family and friends are welcome to the funeral home for viewing on Tuesday, April 28 from 9 am until 5 pm.

SPECIAL NOTE: Mandates from CDC and the State of Missouri have strongly advised against organized gatherings in order to abide by social distancing protocols. However, only ten people are allowed in our facility at one time. We would like to encourage you to leave a message for the family on our website, www.clarkfuneralhomes.com.

