



Those seeking a commercial driver’s license will be able to take the written test again starting Monday.

Tests will only be administered to those with essential needs. A Missouri driver’s license is required to take a CDL written test.

Mexico is one of the locations reopening for testing. Those seeking to take the written exam can do so 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Audrain County Courthouse Annex at 220 N. Jefferson St. The testing facility is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

The number of applicants inside will be restricted to maintain social distancing requirements. Applicants also must wear appropriate face coverings while at the test site.

The public should refrain from taking the CDL written exam if you, a family member or other personal acquaintance were diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not medically cleared; have had contact with a person with or suspected of having COVID-19; if you are a medical professional and have been asked to self-quarantine or have an unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath or other COVID-19-related symptoms.

Extensions are available for Missouri permits, licenses and registrations. Information is available on the Missouri Department of Revenue website.