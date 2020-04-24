Thank you to all of the Devils Lake Police Officers who serve and protect the community risking their own health and safety.

Pictured are Lt. Jim Frank, Police Chief Joe Knowski and SRO Christon Dallas.

This is third and final edition of the Devils Lake Journal's "Thank You" to all those in our community who continue to work while many of us are safe at home.