"These past weeks have been difficult for all of us. Our businesses, our families, our churches, our schools, have all made sacrifices in one way or another to try to prevent the nightmare other countries and large cities in the US like New York are experiencing. You have truly been the saving grace for our County. "

As of this morning, there have been 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden County. We have had one death. Eleven of these are Active cases. We have followed 24 cases and their contacts until they have passed their quarantine and isolation periods and are now considered Inactive cases. Over the course of the last month, we have followed 110 cases and contacts daily for the duration of the quarantine and isolation periods for each individual.

Thankfully, the case counts have been decreasing over the past three weeks. Camden County—This victory is because of you!

Because of your sacrifices, we will be repealing Camden County Ordinance 04072001, which adopted additional restrictions to the Governor’s Stay at Home order.

Camden County, like ALL Missouri counties, will continue to be under the Governor’s Stay at Home order until Midnight on May 3.

Governor Parson’s Stay Home Missouri Order directs us to leave our homes only for essential business like getting groceries, medicines, or other necessities, going to the doctor, going to work, or to engage in outdoor activity or worship, but at all times to maintain at least 6 ft social distancing and gathering limits of 10 or less. Individuals are instructed to avoid eating and drinking in restaurants, bars and food courts; however use of drive thru, pick up, or delivery options are allowed throughout the duration of his order.

The Governor has publicly indicated that “most” Missouri businesses will be able to be open on May 4. He has indicated he is working with his advisors to have the plan finalized and released to the public next week. He has not indicated to any of the agencies we work with what is included in the plan beyond the need for social distancing to continue, but has promised it to be a MO specific data-driven plan.

You can access the complete version of the Governor’s Stay at Home order at https://governor.mo.gov/priorities/stay-home-order