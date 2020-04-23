At the Commission meeting this afternoon, the Camden County Commission will rescind the County Ordinance regarding the Governor's "Stay at Home" order.

The Camden County Commission has release the following release regarding the Governor's "Stay at Home" order:

"At the Commission meeting this afternoon, the Camden County Commission will rescind the County Ordinance regarding the Governor's "Stay at Home" order.

It is our sincere hope that residents will continue to comply with the State of Missouri Order. It is still important to practice "social distancing", hand washing and sanitation techniques, wear masks and gloves and stay at home when feasible.

It is through the leadership and cooperation of the Lake Hospital and the Camden County Health Department, especially its Director, Bee Dampier, that the Commission is able to allow this recension.

We understand the hardship this has exerted on everyone, both financially and emotionally. It is through everyone's hardships that this venture has been successful. Our numbers are low, even in light of the large number of second homeowners and visitors.

Moreover, to an even greater extent, it is possible because of the sacrifice and diligent operation of our residents and businesses. The sacrifices of our entire community have made this all work.

The Commission will be eternally grateful to everyone concerned, the residents, the business owners, the Hospital and the Health Department.

Let's all stay safe as we move forward to a prosperous and successful summer season!

THANK YOU"