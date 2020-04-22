By Jason Hunsicker for the Daily Express

Kirksville High School is holding out hope for an in-person graduation ceremony, albeit on a much later schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KHS Principal Randy Mikel told the Kirksville R-III School Board during its Wednesday meeting that a survey of seniors found overwhelming support - 92% - for planning an in-person graduation ceremony later in the summer. Traditionally, Kirksville’s graduation is held inside Truman State University’s Pershing Arena in late May.

Mikel said Truman doesn’t plan to open its campus until the end of July, slotting a KHS graduation ceremony for Aug. 2.

Whether that’s held inside Pershing or outdoors at Stokes Stadium are among many questions Mikel and Kirksville leaders will work on in the coming weeks. They also may create some kind of virtual ceremony if conditions in August still prohibit mass gatherings.

KHS has been doing what it can to honor seniors who have seen their final semester canceled because of the virus that has killed nearly 45,000 Americans to date. Seniors have been spotlighted on the school’s Facebook page, yard signs have been provided, and a virtual graduation countdown conducted.

Mikel said people have reacted positively to what the school has done during these unprecedented times.

In other business Wednesday, the board discussed summer school plans and options for the 2020-21 school year.

Kirksville’s summer school program, which operates both for credit recovery but more so for the enrichment of students who elect to attend, is typically held during June. Whether health and safety conditions will allow that, and whether the state will be able to properly fund it, remain to be seen. Superintendent Robert Webb said the earliest summer school will begin is June 15, though no decision has been made on a start date or duration of the program.

Webb said a district committee is also preparing options for the 2020-21 school year. In the event the year is not able to begin as planned and under normal conditions, the district will adopt an alternate method that could consist of online learning, in-person learning, and staggered schedules for students to lower the number of people on campus at any given time.

Webb said the committee hopes to have options ready to present to the board in May.