Student authors are invited to submit their “Cave Story” for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate and two passes to Stark Caverns.

Press Release:

Student authors are invited to submit their “Cave Story” for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate and two passes to Stark Caverns. Caves have provided plenty of inspiration for great stories over the years, in both fiction and non-fiction categories. As an education and community-focused organization, Stark Caverns wants to encourage young writers to use their creative writing skills to tell a few more.

Stories can be about an actual visit to Stark Caverns, or a completely made up adventure of the writer’s design. Photos of the cave are available on the Stark Caverns website or social media platforms to provide some inspiration, along with a few fun writing prompts if you need help getting started.

The contest is open to all students ages 5 – 17 and prizes will be awarded in each grade group: K - 3; 4 - 6; 7 - 8; 9 - 12. Stories can be fiction or non-fiction and must be submitted online by Saturday, May 9, 2020. Selected stories may be shared by Stark Caverns via social media and their website using the student's first name, grade, and age. Students should ask for parent's permission before participating.

To enter, go to www.starkcaverns.com/writing-contest, provide author details and paste your story text into the entry-form. All stories will be reviewed, and winners selected by the Stark Caverns committee. Winners will be notified via email.

We hope young authors will take this opportunity to demonstrate their writing talents and explore Stark Caverns. About Stark Caverns: A show cave located outside of Eldon, MO, Stark Caverns invites visitors to come inside and enjoy the great outdoors! Take a journey through the ages as you explore amazing geological formations, Native American artifacts, and ancient bear beds. Stark Caverns is dedicated to preserving the geology and history of Missouri, with a focus on education and community.