It’s a 45’ message of hope and happiness complete with a 6’ smiley face that translates into happiness in any language. Thanks to the efforts of Country Crossroads in Osage Beach, their fence facing Lake Regional Health Systems is now a billboard of inspiration to the patients and staff. Country Crossroads owner Selynn Barbour and her mother, Connie, spent hours creating the message for those coming and going to the hospital. Barbour said the Parkway West Committee helped with the project. Dr. Paula Brown, owner of Parkway West’s Lake Art Academy and Gallery designed the fence art and helped paint and Dugan’s Paints donated the materials.