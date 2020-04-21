The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its third positive case of COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Health Center has confirmed its third positive case of COVID-19 in Morgan County.

The patient's identity will remain confidential and therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case. The case is not travel related.

As of Tuesday, the Morgan County Health Center reported that only one of the three cases have required hospitalization so far.

The Morgan County Health Center has notified the individual and is currently working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus. If you are identified as a potentially exposed person, you will be contacted by the Morgan County Health Center.

It is important each and every one of us continue to practice basic preventative measures to help decrease the spread. These measures, as outlined by the CDC, include: avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper handwashing, cleaning frequently used surfaces and staying home when sick.

The Morgan County Health Center is taking necessary precautions to keep our patients and community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public health and limit spread of this infection. As more cases are reported to MCHC, we will update the COVID-19 cases on our Facebook page and website.

We highly encourage if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

If you have questions, please consult a factual source, such as www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov. The community can also call the DHSS 24-hour hotline at (877) 435-8411 or the Morgan County Health Center at 573-378-5438 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.

SEARCHABLE MAP: Coronavirus death rates and cases for every US county: https://interactives.courier-journal.com/projects/cv19/map/

All coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing. Help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.