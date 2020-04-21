A look back at an early writing: “This world famous beauty spot, known locally for a quarter of a century, made famous by the late Judge L. J. Roach, exploited later by Major Kellogg of Des Moines, Iowa, and others is now the property of the R. M. Snyder estate. It has been given almost every form of favorable publicity, mostly genuine sentiments of pleasure, admiration and wonder by thousands of visitors, practically all of whom were surprised almost beyond expression, to find so many marvels in so small an area, right here in the heart of Missouri.” This greenhouse photo is a rare find.