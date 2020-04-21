The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a 40-year-old Brumley man on Monday evening who was cited for multiple charges.

According to a report from the MSHP, Bryan Treadway had two warrants in Camden County after violation of his bond conditions on the original charges of forgery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Treadway was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and less than 10 grams of marijuana while also driving with a revoked license.

Treadway was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Miller County Jail.