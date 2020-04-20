The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested an Osage Beach woman in Cole County on Friday evening on multiple charges.

Amy Schuman had a misdemeanor warrant from the Sheriff's Office in Miller County for driving with a revoked license, her second offense, and speeding. She was also charged with another count of speeding, driving without insurance and possessing less than 35 grams of marijuana, of which she has a prior offense.

The 30-year-old was being held on bond in the Cole County Jail.