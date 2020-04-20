An Oregon man was killed on Sunday afternoon from a head-on collision on Missouri Highway 5 south of Greenview.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occured when 44-year-old Samuel Burrell of Silverton, Ore. looked to make a pass on a hill and curve while heading northbound on Highway 5 when his vehicle struck an oncoming southbound vehicle that was occupied by James Rabenold and Jordan Rabenold of Osage Beach.

Jordan, a 22-year-old male who was the driver, was reported to have serious injuries while James, a 57-year-old male, had minor injuries. Both men were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance and Burrell was transported to Hedges Scott Funeral Home after being pronounced dead on the scene by Medical Examiner Jason Funk.

Both vehicles were listed as totaled and were towed from the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this is the third fatality for Troop F in the month of April and 14th overall in 2020.