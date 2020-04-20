The City of Lake Ozark will hold its semi-annual community cleanup from Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, for Lake Ozark residents only. This is a free service provided by the city.

The City of Lake Ozark will hold its semi-annual community cleanup from Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, for Lake Ozark residents only. This is a free service provided by the city. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. A City of Lake Ozark employee will be available to assist city residents, and COVID-19 precautions will be observed for both the employee and anyone bringing items to the site. A dumpster for smaller household items and a larger, metal dumpster for larger items will be located at the city’s Utility Building, 1323 School Road. Items that will be accepted are household goods such as used chairs, couches, tables, other types of furniture, etc. White goods such as washers and dryers, dishwashers, stoves, etc., will also be accepted. Items with Freon or other types of coolant will be accepted only if the coolant has been properly removed and the item tagged that it is material free. Small amounts of construction materials will be accepted. No computers or computer monitors, or televisions will be accepted. No yard waste or tires will be accepted as well. Residents are asked to bring a utility bill to shows proof of Lake Ozark residency. For more information, call the City Hall at 573-365-5378.