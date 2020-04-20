The Missouri State Highway Patrol made a pair of drug-related arrests on Saturday evening in Miller County.

Victoria Vincent, a 19-year-old from Eldon, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with tampering of physical evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree. Vincent was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Miller County Jail.

Matthew Carter, a 36-year-old from Eldon, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter was also placed on a 24-hour hold in the Miller County Jail.